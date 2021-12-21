Marquette County Sheriff investigating personal injury crash

MARQUETTE Twp., Mich. (WLUC) - The Marquette County Sheriff is investigating a personal injury crash that happened Monday afternoon, involving parked cars.

The Marquette County Sheriff’s Office responded to the report of a personal injury crash involving multiple vehicles at Lawry’s Pasty Shop on U.S. 41 Monday afternoon.

At around 2:20 p.m., a 2015 Chevrolet Equinox, driven by a 28-year-old man from Marquette, was traveling eastbound on U.S. 41 near Brookton Road, when the driver lost control and crossed the median and oncoming lanes of traffic. He crashed into several parked vehicles in the Lawry’s Pasty Shop parking lot.

The driver was transported to UP Health Systems-Marquette for non-life-threatening injuries. The three vehicles struck during the crash were unoccupied and no other injuries occurred.

The Sheriff’s Department said drugs and alcohol may be a contributing factor to the crash. The incident is still under investigation.

The Marquette County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by UP Health Systems-Marquette EMS.

