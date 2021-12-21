Marquette City Commission narrowly approves new housing development

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Marquette City Commission narrowly approving plans for a new housing development in South Marquette. Last week during a work session the Veridea Group brought their plan for a development of 60-70 duplexes on a 29 acre parcel of the Heartwood property.

The development would be at the corner of Division Street and South McClellan Avenue. The houses would cost about $279,000 and up.

Monday night, during the final regular meeting of 2021, the Commission approved the plan with a 4 to 3 vote. Commissioners Hanley, Bonsall and Mayer all voted no.

“It would offer an opportunity to address some of that middle income housing, however the price points will be a little higher than some of the commissioners had requested but it will offer an opportunity to free up other housing units that may be more of the middle income,”

The Commission also passed a climate action resolution committing to eliminate the city’s greenhouse gas emissions by 2050.

