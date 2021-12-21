Little Brothers Friends of the Elderly to deliver meals this weekend

HANCOCK, Mich. (WLUC) - Little Brothers Friends of the Elderly is seeking volunteers for its Christmas meal delivery.

There is a need for delivery drivers and other helpers in Baraga County, Ontonagon County and South Range.

Volunteers can cook, deliver meals or help clean up after.

The organization hopes to relieve loneliness and isolation for elderly residents this weekend.

“More people spend time with their family on Christmas than they do at Thanksgiving,” said LBFE Program Director Sarah Hoffman. “But, in the past, we’ve served over 1,000 on Christmas. This past Thanksgiving we served over 1,100.”

“So, probably around 1,000 for Christmas,” said Hoffman.

If you can’t volunteer on Christmas day – Little Brothers is also accepting certain food donation items.

If you’re interested in helping or donating you can do so on Little Brothers’ website.

