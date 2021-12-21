Kingsford City Council approves Kwik Trip building request

KINGSFORD, Mich. (WLUC) - The Kingsford City Council approved a build request for a new Kwik Trip convenience store Monday night.

The store will be on South Carpenter Avenue adjacent to the credit union in Kingsford. According to the building plans, the project is estimated to cost Kwik Trip $4.5 million.

Construction is planned to be completed by 2023. The store offers gas pumps, grocery items, and a bakery. About 35 new jobs will be created, both full and part-time.

“I think it’s great. I think it is great for job opportunities, for adding more to Kingsford for a variety of businesses,” said Kylie Remer, Kingsford Mayor.

Kwik Trip says it hopes to build one store in Kingsford, and two in Iron Mountain over the next three years.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.