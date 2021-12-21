Advertisement

Kingsford City Council approves Kwik Trip building request

This was the final step before construction starts
A digital rendering of the Kwik Trip project
A digital rendering of the Kwik Trip project(WLUC)
By Clint McLeod
Published: Dec. 20, 2021 at 9:00 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KINGSFORD, Mich. (WLUC) - The Kingsford City Council approved a build request for a new Kwik Trip convenience store Monday night.

The store will be on South Carpenter Avenue adjacent to the credit union in Kingsford. According to the building plans, the project is estimated to cost Kwik Trip $4.5 million.

Construction is planned to be completed by 2023. The store offers gas pumps, grocery items, and a bakery. About 35 new jobs will be created, both full and part-time.

“I think it’s great. I think it is great for job opportunities, for adding more to Kingsford for a variety of businesses,” said Kylie Remer, Kingsford Mayor.

Kwik Trip says it hopes to build one store in Kingsford, and two in Iron Mountain over the next three years.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deadly Crash
UPDATE: Names released from deadly two-vehicle crash in Marinette County
Verso Corporation (PRNewsFoto/Verso Corporation)
UP paper mill company merges with Swedish pulp and paper manufacturer
Tracking coronavirus (COVID-19) in Upper Michigan graphic.
Tracking the coronavirus in Upper Michigan
(Source: Gray News)
UPDATE: Power outages continue across Upper Michigan after very strong winds
Lower Harbor Ore Dock
Marquette organization announces first-ever Winter Laser Display

Latest News

Sheriff gives safety tips for National Preparedness Month
Marquette County Sheriff investigating personal injury crash
Western UP Health Department increasing testing efforts
Western UP Health Department increasing testing efforts
Cynthia DePetro and her Marquette Alternative High School publishing class pose with their sock...
Marquette Alternative High School donates socks to those in need through its ‘Rock the Socks’ campaign
COVID testing is done in Houghton and Baraga Counties via the Western UP Health Department.
Western UP Health Department increasing testing efforts