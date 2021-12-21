Advertisement

Holiday travel officially underway for the Upper Peninsula

This week, thousands are expected to fly out of Sawyer International Airport and drive across the Mackinac Bridge
Thousands in the U.P. prepare to travel for the holidays
Thousands in the U.P. prepare to travel for the holidays(WLUC)
By Matt Price
Published: Dec. 21, 2021 at 5:54 PM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

K.I. SAWYER, Mich. (WLUC) - The holidays are officially getting into high gear. That means many across the Upper Peninsula are looking to travel to different parts of the country to celebrate.

At Sawyer International Airport in Marquette County, Assistant Airport Manager Megan Murray says it is expecting double the passengers that it saw in 2020.

“It’s definitely busier than last year,” said Murray. “Comparing numbers, we’re almost 100% greater than in 2020 for 2021, which is super exciting.”

As people prepare to take flight, there is also the concern of COVID-19 spreading more. Therefore, provisions are still in place to make sure everyone has a safe trip.

“Be sure you’re wearing your masks and sanitizing throughout the entire duration of your trip on the airplane and in the airport,” Murray stated.

There will also be thousands looking to drive to other parts of the state by going across the Mackinac Bridge.

Last year, a little over 40,000 total cars drove across between Dec. 20 and 26. The Mackinac Bridge Authority’s Operations Manager, Mike Buby, says this week’s numbers are expected to be similar.

“The peak traffic is on the 23rd,” he said. “We’re expecting about 3,889 cars {southbound}.”

Buby also says weather should not severely impact travel plans for the rest of the week.

“I’m not seeing any forecasts or modeling that’s going to change anybody’s travel plans,” he said. “There’s no major snow events or high wind events.”

If you are traveling, take all necessary precautions when going a long distance, from protecting yourself from COVID-19 to avoiding distractions while driving.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (D-Michigan).
State of Michigan sets COVID-19 booster goal, outlines actions to protect citizens from Omicron variant
Verso Corporation (PRNewsFoto/Verso Corporation)
UP paper mill company merges with Swedish pulp and paper manufacturer
FILE - In a photo provided by the Michigan Office of the Governor, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer...
Governor Whitmer signs bill keeping children safe in schools, lowering housing costs for Michiganders, cutting taxes
Tracking coronavirus (COVID-19) in Upper Michigan graphic.
Tracking the coronavirus in Upper Michigan
A plan for the Hemlock Park Housing Development
Marquette City Commission narrowly approves new housing development

Latest News

Travelers urged to get tested before traveling for the holidays
Travelers advised to get a COVID-19 test before traveling for the holidays
Santa delivers a bag full of gifts to an Escanaba elementary student
Escanaba Public Safety Department delivers holiday gifts to in need students
Some of the gift offerings inside the store
Dickinson County gift shop prepares for holiday shopping push
Little Brothers Friends of the Elderly is located in Hancock, MI.
Little Brothers Friends of the Elderly to deliver meals this weekend