Holiday travel officially underway for the Upper Peninsula

K.I. SAWYER, Mich. (WLUC) - The holidays are officially getting into high gear. That means many across the Upper Peninsula are looking to travel to different parts of the country to celebrate.

At Sawyer International Airport in Marquette County, Assistant Airport Manager Megan Murray says it is expecting double the passengers that it saw in 2020.

“It’s definitely busier than last year,” said Murray. “Comparing numbers, we’re almost 100% greater than in 2020 for 2021, which is super exciting.”

As people prepare to take flight, there is also the concern of COVID-19 spreading more. Therefore, provisions are still in place to make sure everyone has a safe trip.

“Be sure you’re wearing your masks and sanitizing throughout the entire duration of your trip on the airplane and in the airport,” Murray stated.

There will also be thousands looking to drive to other parts of the state by going across the Mackinac Bridge.

Last year, a little over 40,000 total cars drove across between Dec. 20 and 26. The Mackinac Bridge Authority’s Operations Manager, Mike Buby, says this week’s numbers are expected to be similar.

“The peak traffic is on the 23rd,” he said. “We’re expecting about 3,889 cars {southbound}.”

Buby also says weather should not severely impact travel plans for the rest of the week.

“I’m not seeing any forecasts or modeling that’s going to change anybody’s travel plans,” he said. “There’s no major snow events or high wind events.”

If you are traveling, take all necessary precautions when going a long distance, from protecting yourself from COVID-19 to avoiding distractions while driving.

