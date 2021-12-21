Governor Whitmer holding a Covid-19 brief and update Tuesday
Published: Dec. 21, 2021 at 7:37 AM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WLUC) - This morning, Governor Gretchen Whitmer and MDHHS Director Elizabeth Hertel will provide an update regarding COVID-19.
They will also discuss continued efforts to slow the spread of the virus as the Omicron variant emerges as a dominant strain ahead of the holidays.
This brief on Covid-19 will happen at 9:20 a.m. Tuesday morning.
TV6 will continue to update you this morning as more information comes in.
