Governor Whitmer holding a Covid-19 brief and update Tuesday

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (D-Michigan).
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (D-Michigan).(WLUC/State of Michigan)
By Jacqueline Agahigian
Published: Dec. 21, 2021 at 7:37 AM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WLUC) - This morning, Governor Gretchen Whitmer and MDHHS Director Elizabeth Hertel will provide an update regarding COVID-19.

They will also discuss continued efforts to slow the spread of the virus as the Omicron variant emerges as a dominant strain ahead of the holidays.

This brief on Covid-19 will happen at 9:20 a.m. Tuesday morning.

TV6 will continue to update you this morning as more information comes in.

