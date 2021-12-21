Expect Portage Lake Lift Bridge closures Wednesday evening

HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - Contractors for the Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) will continue work requiring closures of the Portage Lake Lift Bridge between Houghton and Hancock Wednesday.

The contractor anticipates two closures of the bridge will be required between 9 p.m. and midnight Wednesday, Dec. 22. These closures will result in delays for vehicle, pedestrian and bicycle traffic. The closures are planned to last for approximately 20 minutes each. Between closures, traffic will be allowed to clear.

The schedule is tentative and may be adjusted.

This work is part of the ongoing repair project to help ensure continued safe and reliable operation of the bridge.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.