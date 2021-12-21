Advertisement

Expect Portage Lake Lift Bridge closures Wednesday evening

(WLUC)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Dec. 21, 2021 at 1:49 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - Contractors for the Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) will continue work requiring closures of the Portage Lake Lift Bridge between Houghton and Hancock Wednesday.

The contractor anticipates two closures of the bridge will be required between 9 p.m. and midnight Wednesday, Dec. 22. These closures will result in delays for vehicle, pedestrian and bicycle traffic. The closures are planned to last for approximately 20 minutes each. Between closures, traffic will be allowed to clear.

The schedule is tentative and may be adjusted.

This work is part of the ongoing repair project to help ensure continued safe and reliable operation of the bridge.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Verso Corporation (PRNewsFoto/Verso Corporation)
UP paper mill company merges with Swedish pulp and paper manufacturer
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (D-Michigan).
State of Michigan sets COVID-19 booster goal, outlines actions to protect citizens from Omicron variant
FILE - In a photo provided by the Michigan Office of the Governor, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer...
Governor Whitmer signs bill keeping children safe in schools, lowering housing costs for Michiganders, cutting taxes
Tracking coronavirus (COVID-19) in Upper Michigan graphic.
Tracking the coronavirus in Upper Michigan
Deadly Crash
UPDATE: Names released from deadly two-vehicle crash in Marinette County

Latest News

This electric heat pump can cool and heat homes.
MTU grad suggests efficient living for UP
USDA
USDA provides loan to City of Negaunee
Inflation impacting donations for nonprofits, including some in Marquette County
United Way of Marquette County gives update on campaign
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (D-Michigan).
State of Michigan sets COVID-19 booster goal, outlines actions to protect citizens from Omicron variant