Everyday Wines new expansion has hard-to-find gourmet items

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Everyday Wines in Marquette has expanded. Adding a couple hundred square feet in a connected room the owners have been able to add new products.

They’ve added a cut to order cheese counter, gourmet tinned seafood, and a wide selection of craft beers. Many of the products they carry of course pair well with wines. The owner says with the new space they focus on ordering things customers tell them they want.

“Really what we kind of tend to look for are the items that folks tell us that they can’t find elsewhere in town and certainly all the staff here really enjoys cooking and playing around with food and so that really informs what we bring in as well,” said Everyday Wines Owner Daniel Rutz.

Everyday Wines is located on Baraga Avenue in Marquette. They’re open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday. On Sunday they close at 5 p-m.

