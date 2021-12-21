Advertisement

Escanaba Public Safety Department delivers holiday gifts to in need students

As part of its ‘Shop with a Cop’ program, EPSD is giving 25 families a Merry Christmas.
Santa delivers a bag full of gifts to an Escanaba elementary student
Santa delivers a bag full of gifts to an Escanaba elementary student(WLUC)
By Vinny La Via
Published: Dec. 21, 2021 at 5:50 PM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - From North 23rd St. to South 38th St., Santa made his rounds to deliver presents early for some Escanaba elementary students.

Santa, four Escanaba Public Safety Department officers, and their spouses stopped at houses across the city today to deliver a truck full of gifts. This, after elementary students in need picked out presents for themselves and their families earlier this month. “We take kids that are nominated by the school system out shopping, and they get to shop with a police officer and pick out gifts for themselves and their families,” Escanaba Public Safety Detective Sergeant Tabitha Marchese says.

This is all part of EPSD’s “Shop with a Cop” campaign. The program aims to bring law enforcement closer to the communities they serve by helping their most vulnerable around the holidays. “It shows people a different image of who we are,” Marchese says.

“Instead of us responding to an emergency or a different type of situation, this is a fun event. It’s a way for kids to see more of the human side, if you will, of law enforcement.”

Santa and his helpers gave 25 students and their families a holly, jolly Christmas. Marchese says she’s happy her department is able to help out during difficult times. “Now with the way times are and people trying to get employment with COVID stuff happening still there’s a lot of families that need help,” Marchese says.

“We’re happy that we can provide some assistance for that.”

This is the Escanaba Police Department’s second Christmas doing Shop with a Cop after getting the idea from the Delta County Sheriff’s Office last year. They hope to continue the tradition of giving back to the community for many years to come.

