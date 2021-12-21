Advertisement

Dickinson County gift shop prepares for holiday shopping push

Mully & Mo’s has been in Iron Mountain for three years
Some of the gift offerings inside the store
Some of the gift offerings inside the store(WLUC)
By Clint McLeod
Published: Dec. 21, 2021 at 5:00 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) - Purchasing gifts locally during the holiday season will benefit small businesses. As the rush to buy gifts in time for the holidays intensifies, local gift shops like Mully & Mo’s in Iron Mountain want to capitalize on the holiday cheer.

“I want to be recognized and talked about here for what we are doing. I want people here to love our shop and talk about our shop,” said Sammantha Swanson-DeJesus

Swanson-DeJesus opened the store three years ago. Since opening on South Stephenson Avenue, the store expanded its selection in 2020.

“We didn’t use to carry baby and little’s items, and we added on an entire section and we carry that now,” Swanson-DeJesus explained.

Mully & Mo’s also offers online orders on its website and Instagram. Swanson-DeJesus says the busiest season is October through December.

“People want to come and get decor for fall and people love Christmas. I love Christmas, it’s our biggest open house that we have ever had,” Swanson-DeJesus said.

The Dickinson Area Chamber of Commerce says shopping at local businesses like Mully & Mo’s can help the entire community.

“You spend that with them, now they are paying their property taxes with it, they’re buying groceries with it, locally. They’re doing things with that money that comes back to us locally, and will stay here,” said Suzanne Larson, Dickinson Area Chamber of Commerce Executive Director.

One program the Chamber of Commerce runs to promote buying local is Chamber Cash. Larson says any purchase made locally sets off a chain reaction that can benefit several different businesses.

