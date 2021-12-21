Advertisement

Deaths of man, two boys a triple homicide, Illinois police say

Belvidere Chief of Police, Shane Woody, addresses the public with information on a triple...
Belvidere Chief of Police, Shane Woody, addresses the public with information on a triple homicide that took place Sunday evening in Belvidere, Ill.(WIFR)
By WIFR staff and Gray News staff
Published: Dec. 21, 2021 at 12:48 PM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
BELVIDERE, Ill. (WIFR/Gray News) - Belvidere police said a father and his two young sons were found dead Sunday night in a suspected triple homicide.

Andrew Hintt, 31, of Belvidere, and his two sons, 5 and 7 years old, were found with gunshot wounds, Chief Shane Woody said in a news conference on Monday.

Authorities believe the suspect stole Hintt’s silver Jeep Grand Cherokee Trailhawk, WIFR reported.

A 911 call came into Boone County Dispatch around 9:30 p.m. Sunday. The caller was reporting that a body had been found in a home.

Officers found an adult and two children dead at the location. The names of the children are not being released at this time.

The weapon used hasn’t been located, but police said 9mm shell casings were recovered from the crime scene.

Belvidere police will work with Illinois State Police on the investigation. Additional information will be released after autopsies are completed.

Anyone with information pertaining to this investigation is encouraged to contact the Belvidere Police Department at 815-544-2135. Anonymous reports can be made by contacting Boone County Crime Stoppers at 815-547-7867 or its website.

