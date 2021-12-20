YMCA and Dickinson County Library offer programs to keep kids active during holiday break

IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) - While schools are on holiday break, keeping kids active may be a challenge. Playing dodgeball and being outside are two ways children at the Northern Lights YMCA day camp are staying active this week. The day camp is offered anytime school is not in session.

“We have 27 kids enrolled right now. In our afterschool program, we do have 20, so we have larger programs. I’m always willing to take more and hire more,” said Betty Lou Chartier, YMCA Youth Program Coordinator.

Spots are still available for this week and next week. The weekly rate is $115 for members and $135 for non-members. The day camp runs Monday through Thursday from 8 a.m. until 3:30 p.m. CT, but the YMCA is flexible on timing.

“We do offer before care as early as 5:30 a.m. and we can stay as late as 6:15 p.m. for an additional charge,” Chartier said.

Chartier says the campers have input in daily activities.

“On what they would like to do, so we can make it fun for them,” Chartier said. For younger children, the Dickinson County Library’s kids room allows families to explore creativity.

“The game table is always a big draw. We also have ‘take and make’ craft kits that kids can take home to use,” said Nikki Younk, Public Relations, and Information Specialist.

Children are able to check out books with parents, explore the pirate ship, and use the new “I Spy” display.

“It’s a repurposed fish tank,” Younk explained. “Kids can find the items in the display and they can fill out a sheet of what items they found and turn it in at the front desk for a small prize.”

If you don’t live in Dickinson county, you can check with your local YMCA or library to see what indoor activities they have for your children over break that don’t involve tablets or phones.

If you’re looking for an outdoor activity in Dickinson County, Pine Mountain Ski Resort is open from 9 a.m. CT until 4 p.m. CT, with evening hours starting next week.

