Widespread comes tomorrow
The holiday week will be a touch active. A front brings lake effect snow to the northwest wind belts during the day. Then, a quick-moving clipper system brings widespread snow tomorrow. Snow amounts will range 3-6″ with locally higher in the east. Then, another disturbance will bring a wintry mix for the end of the week.
Today: Cloudy with snow showers
>Highs: Upper 20s to low 30s
Tuesday: Cloudy with widespread accumulating snow
>Highs: Around 20°
Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with a few snow showers in the morning
>Highs: Upper teens to low 20s
Thursday: Partly cloudy with scattered snow showers
>Highs: Low to mid 20s
Friday: Partly cloudy with rain followed by snow
>Highs: Low to mid 30s
Saturday: Partly cloudy and seasonal
>Highs: Low to mid 20s
Sunday: Mostly cloudy with afternoon snow
>Highs: Low 20s
