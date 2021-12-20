Widespread comes tomorrow

The holiday week will be a touch active. A front brings lake effect snow to the northwest wind belts during the day. Then, a quick-moving clipper system brings widespread snow tomorrow. Snow amounts will range 3-6″ with locally higher in the east. Then, another disturbance will bring a wintry mix for the end of the week.

Today: Cloudy with snow showers

>Highs: Upper 20s to low 30s

Tuesday: Cloudy with widespread accumulating snow

>Highs: Around 20°

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with a few snow showers in the morning

>Highs: Upper teens to low 20s

Thursday: Partly cloudy with scattered snow showers

>Highs: Low to mid 20s

Friday: Partly cloudy with rain followed by snow

>Highs: Low to mid 30s

Saturday: Partly cloudy and seasonal

>Highs: Low to mid 20s

Sunday: Mostly cloudy with afternoon snow

>Highs: Low 20s

