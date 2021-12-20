Western UP Health Department increasing testing efforts

HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - The Western UP Health Department (WUPHD) is increasing its COVID testing efforts as many will travel home for the holidays.

This year – many may want to take a COVID test before getting together with loved ones.

Kate Beer, WUPHD administrator and health officer says the WUPHD can help with this need in Houghton and Baraga Counties.

“Testing has been tight in several of our locations across communities that we serve,” said Beer. “So we decided that we needed to bring additional help in to provide additional testing resources for our community.”

The health department will be administering free, rapid covid tests from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. in L’Anse on Mondays.

In Hancock, free tests are available Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

“We are seeing right now where cases are plateauing, which is a good sign,” said Beer. “But, our concern of course will be after Christmas to make sure that everybody’s healthy and good to return to work and to return to school.”

The CDC recommends getting tested five to seven days after exposure.

Tests before travel should occur within a day of departure.

“Everybody is eligible here to be tested, and we would recommend that anybody who has symptoms or has any close contacts with a recent positive person to go ahead and get tested,” said Beer. “Especially before you attend any large family gatherings or anything of that nature.”

If you’re looking for a COVID testing site near you, check out this resource.

You can also inquire with the WUPHD, UP Health System and Aspirus for more information on the coronavirus care and testing in the Western UP.

