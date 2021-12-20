Advertisement

UP paper mill company merges with Swedish pulp and paper manufacturer

Verso Corporation (PRNewsFoto/Verso Corporation)
Verso Corporation (PRNewsFoto/Verso Corporation)
By Kendall Bunch
Published: Dec. 19, 2021 at 10:47 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIAMISBURG, Ohio (WLUC) - The parent company of two UP paper mills is merging with a Swedish pulp and paper manufacturer.

BillerudKorsnäs AB will acquire all of the outstanding shares of Verso Corporation for a purchase price of $27 per share or approximately $825 million.

According to Verso, the transaction is expected to close in the second quarter of 2022.

The manufacturing company then plans on converting Verso’s largest facility, its Escanaba mill, into a world-class, sustainable, fully integrated paperboard production site.

One machine is estimated to be converted by 2025, a second machine by 2029, with a total capacity of around 1,200,000 tons.

BillerudKorsnäs estimates that the conversion project will cost up to $1 billion.

The manufacturing company also plans to continue operating the Quinnesec Mill.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deadly Crash
UPDATE: Names released from deadly two-vehicle crash in Marinette County
Fatal Crash
2 dead after semi vs. SUV crash in Sagola Township
(Source: Gray News)
UPDATE: Power outages continue across Upper Michigan after very strong winds
UPDATE: UP schools respond to TikTok threat
Sault Ste. Marie student charged with terrorism after administration notified of Friday threat

Latest News

91st Birthday
Long time Gwinn resident celebrates 91st Birthday
A family decorates salt dough ornaments at the Moosewood Nature Center
Moosewood Nature Center holds salt dough ornament crafting
Lakeshore Depot fundraising poster
Lakeshore Depot pushes towards $50,000 fundraising goal
Wreaths Across America
Wreaths Across America service in Marquette