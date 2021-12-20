Advertisement

Steinhaus’ ‘Backdoor Ramen’ up and running for second winter

Restaurant undergoes noodle venture as a way for the public to support the business and U.P. farms
By Matt Price
Published: Dec. 20, 2021 at 12:36 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Steinhaus in Marquette is known for its German cuisine. This winter, though, it is selling Ramen.

For the second winter, the restaurant’s noodle venture, Backdoor Ramen, is up and running. Bowls include Tonkatsu, Vegan Ramen, and Cheese Ramen.

With rising food costs and slower business in the winter, this allows the public to support U.P. farms, as well as the restaurant and its staff.

“Anyone who is familiar with the restaurant industry in Marquette knows that there is a huge lull in the wintertime,” said Bob Vogt, the restaurant’s manager and bartender. “Not as many people go out to eat. Not as many people are here in town for tourism. So, having the two options not only allows us to keep revenue coming in, but also allows us to keep our staff employed and paid.”

Ramen is sold from 11:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays. Steinhaus’s regular menu is available from 4:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. Fridays through Sundays.

