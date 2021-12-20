Advertisement

The Ryan Report - December 19

This week, members of the TV6 morning news team join Don Ryan to share Christmas memories
By Don Ryan
Published: Dec. 20, 2021 at 12:39 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - This week, Don Ryan shares a conversation with TV6 morning news crew members Jennifer Perez, Alyssa Jawor and Tia Trudgeon about Christmas past and present.

The three guests tell Ryan about their Christmas traditions with family as well as their favorite holiday memories and presents over the years. Ryan reminisces about his favorite gift, a Rudolf the Red Nosed Reindeer record player.

In his closing thoughts, Ryan reminds viewers to think of their neighbors during this holiday season.

Check out Part 1 of the interview above, with Parts 2 through 4 below. The Ryan Report airs Sundays at 7:30 a.m. eastern on TV6. View previous episodes of The Ryan Report here.

Part 2:

Part 3:

Part 4:

