Moosewood Nature Center holds salt dough ornament crafting

A family decorates salt dough ornaments at the Moosewood Nature Center
By Vinny La Via
Published: Dec. 19, 2021 at 7:43 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Guests had a chance to make holiday decorations today.

The Moosewood Nature Center invited families to create salt dough Christmas ornaments. Kids and parents could create a unique design, or paint one of the pre-made ornaments. Moosewood Nature Center Board Member Tiffany Rantanen says events like this are a fun way to get families out of the house.

“Today we’re just kind of getting together to have some holiday cheer,” Rantanen said. “We are always, you know trying to get people to come out, just explore the island where we’re located.”

The Moosewood Nature Center is open for family fun Saturday and Sunday from 12:00 to 4:00 P.M. The center is planning its first-ever STEM Build event for Jan. 29 at the Seaborg Science Center.

