Michigan gas prices decline 5 cents

DEARBORN, Mich. (WLUC) - Gas prices in Michigan are down 5 cents compared to last week, said The Auto Club Group (AAA) in a press release.

Michigan drivers are now paying an average of $3.14 per gallon for regular unleaded. This price is 23 cents less than this time last month but still $1 more than this time last year.

Marquette remains among the cities with the most expensive gas prices in Michigan at $3.37 per gallon.

With holiday travel forecasted to increase 34% compared to last year, the majority of travelers will be hitting the roadways. More than 3 million Michigan residents are planning to drive to their destination, while seeing the highest December gas prices in over 7 years.

The national gas price average is $3.31 per gallon.

