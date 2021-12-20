Marquette County Health Department recommends booster to fight Omicron

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - As the Marquette community works toward decreasing COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths, concern should transition from the Delta to Omicron Variant, said Marquette County Health Department (MCHD) in a press release Monday.

Health experts warn that the highly contagious COVID-19 variant, Omicron, is expected to cause the greatest surge in COVID-19 infections in the coming months. The local rate of severe infections, hospitalizations and death will depend on previous vaccination coverage, prior natural immunity and risk factors (especially age and obesity).

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the MCHD urge people to get vaccinated with an mRNA vaccine (Pfizer or Moderna) as soon as possible and to get a booster as soon as they are eligible to help prevent serious illness, hospitalization and death. Once Omicron is in a community, it will be nearly impossible to contain, making vaccines and boosters essential in protecting people from severe illness.

So much is still unknown about Omicron, and the data can change. Here is what the MCHD knows right now:

• Two-dose vaccines offer little or no Omicron protection, unlike Delta protection. As a result, people with two doses are just as vulnerable to Omicron infection as the unvaccinated.

• Those who’ve received boosters have better protection, around 75% (vs. 90% with delta variant) and early data shows boosters offer substantial protection from severe illness from Omicron. Data collected so far show more rapid waning of protection after the primary vaccination series than was seen with Delta or other variants (the UK recommends boosters three months after the primary series, but so far, the CDC recommends six months). Currently in Marquette County, only 39% of the population over age 40 is FULLY VACCINATED (primary+booster) and 28% for all ages eligible for a booster dose.

• Early evidence suggests that Omicron is two to three times as contagious as the Delta variant, making it four to six times as contagious as the original COVID-19 virus. Once Omicron is in a community, it will be nearly impossible to contain, making vaccines and boosters essential in protecting people from severe illness.

• The risk of reinfection with Omicron is fivefold greater than with Delta, protecting from earlier infection as low as 19%.

• There is no evidence that Omicron infections are less severe than Delta in hospitalization and death rates.

The best way to protect yourself and your community (especially those older than age 40) are to get vaccinated with three doses of either Moderna or Pfizer (primary series and booster), or if you received the initial J&J vaccine, get boosted with Moderna or Pfizer two months afterward. The booster starts working within seven days. People who prefer to receive the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine will continue to have access to it, as will people who cannot receive an mRNA vaccine. However, people with a history of thrombosis with thrombocytopenia, a condition defined as blood clotting with low platelets, should not receive the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

With the presence of Omicron and the upcoming holiday MCHD suggests:

• Vaccinate for COVID-19 and influenza.

• Get tested before joining gatherings with others who are not in your household and before and after traveling, regardless of your vaccine status; when exposed; or ill.

• Wear a mask indoors in public, even if you are vaccinated.

