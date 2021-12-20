Marquette Alternative High School donates socks to those in need through its ‘Rock the Socks’ campaign

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The cold weather often brings coat, glove, and hat donations.

But sometimes essential clothing is overlooked. Non-profits like the Janzen House rely on basic clothing donations like socks and underwear to support Upper Michigan’s most vulnerable. “The ability to get, whether it’s socks, pants, food, gifts, clothing, it helps anyone in need basically,” Janzen House Director Brent Clark says.

On Dec. 20, the homeless shelter received three boxes of socks from Marquette Alternative High School. Clark says this will make clothing easier to access for its low-income residents. “When we have a large supply of things, we don’t have to really parse around, we can just make a resource widely available to the people that need it,” he says.

The Janzen House wasn’t the only one to get socks. As part of its “Rock the Socks” campaign, Cynthia DePetro’s MAHS students delivered 5,781 pairs to four other Marquette County non-profits as well. This, after taking sock donations from Dec. 2 to Dec. 17.

“It’s definitely going to help people in need especially around the holidays and all the people in houses that don’t have a lot of things,” Marquette Alternative High School Student Abby Johnson says. “Just knowing that we’re helping them for the holidays is really a great feeling.”

Other donation recipients include the Steve Mariucci Family Beacon House, St. Vincent de Paul, The Women’s Center, and Room at the Inn. The Beacon House is overwhelmed by students’ generosity. “I just love that these young people have such compassionate hearts and they understand that to provide comfort for someone else is just a wonderful thing,” Upper Peninsula Hospitality House CEO Mary Tavernini-Dowling says.

“Rock the Socks” has officially become a winter tradition at MAHS. Students look forward to collecting as many pairs as possible each time. The high school plans to hold another sock donation next year.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.