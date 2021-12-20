Madgoodies Studio shares sustainable gift-wrapping hacks, offering gift wrapping all week

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Christmas gift wrapping is not limited to store-bought wrapping paper! When you get creative, the wrapping can actually be part of your gift.

Madeline Goodman, the owner of Madgoodies Studio, joined the TV6 Morning News team in-studio to talk about sustainable ways to wrap gifts.

A decorative kitchen towel, old pillowcase, or any scrap cloth can be repurposed into a gift package... see how the morning news team did it below...

And if you have an abundance of paper grocery bags, there’s no need to go out and purchase wrapping paper. Simply rip the paper bag at the seam, and wrap your gift like you typically would. Watch the video below to see how the morning news team personalized their paper bags.

But if getting creative isn’t your forte and you want a beautifully wrapped package, Madeline Goodman is offering gift wrapping at her shop all week! Stop by her studio, 209 Ohio Street, Marquette, with your gift, tell her a little bit about the recipient, and she will personalize the gift-wrapping for you!

