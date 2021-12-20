Advertisement

Madgoodies Studio shares sustainable gift-wrapping hacks, offering gift wrapping all week

The TV6 Morning News gets into the Holiday spirit and talks sustainable gift-wrapping options
The TV6 Morning News team shows you sustainable options for wrapping gifts.
The TV6 Morning News team shows you sustainable options for wrapping gifts.
By Tia Trudgeon
Published: Dec. 20, 2021 at 10:25 AM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Christmas gift wrapping is not limited to store-bought wrapping paper! When you get creative, the wrapping can actually be part of your gift.

Madeline Goodman, the owner of Madgoodies Studio, joined the TV6 Morning News team in-studio to talk about sustainable ways to wrap gifts.

A decorative kitchen towel, old pillowcase, or any scrap cloth can be repurposed into a gift package... see how the morning news team did it below...

And if you have an abundance of paper grocery bags, there’s no need to go out and purchase wrapping paper. Simply rip the paper bag at the seam, and wrap your gift like you typically would. Watch the video below to see how the morning news team personalized their paper bags.

But if getting creative isn’t your forte and you want a beautifully wrapped package, Madeline Goodman is offering gift wrapping at her shop all week! Stop by her studio, 209 Ohio Street, Marquette, with your gift, tell her a little bit about the recipient, and she will personalize the gift-wrapping for you!

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deadly Crash
UPDATE: Names released from deadly two-vehicle crash in Marinette County
(Source: Gray News)
UPDATE: Power outages continue across Upper Michigan after very strong winds
Lower Harbor Ore Dock
Marquette organization announces first-ever Winter Laser Display
Verso Corporation (PRNewsFoto/Verso Corporation)
UP paper mill company merges with Swedish pulp and paper manufacturer
Fatal Crash
2 dead after semi vs. SUV crash in Sagola Township

Latest News

CLK Schools instills greatness in young students with the implementation of more STEAM-based...
CLK Schools practiceS STEAM teaching
91st Birthday
Long time Gwinn resident celebrates 91st Birthday
Verso Corporation (PRNewsFoto/Verso Corporation)
UP paper mill company merges with Swedish pulp and paper manufacturer
A family decorates salt dough ornaments at the Moosewood Nature Center
Moosewood Nature Center holds salt dough ornament crafting