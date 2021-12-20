Advertisement

Longtime KBIC tribal president defeated in council election

(KBIC Image)
(KBIC Image) (WLUC)
By Andrew LaCombe
Published: Dec. 20, 2021 at 3:58 PM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
BARAGA, Mich. (WLUC) - The Keweenaw Bay Indian Community will have a new president.

Incumbent council member and longtime tribal president Chris Swartz, Jr. was defeated during Saturday’s KBIC General Election. Newcomer Suzie Elmblad and incumbent Kim Klopstein won the Baraga District seats with a six-vote margin between second and fourth places. Newcomer Liz Julio and incumbent Susan LaFernier won the L’Anse District seats.

A new tribal president will be named on Jan. 8.

KBIC Tribal Council - Baraga District:

Suzie Elmblad 233

Kim Klopstein (inc) 195

Chris Swartz, Jr. (inc) 191

Tyler Larson 189

KBIC Tribal Council - L’Anse District:

Liz Julio 291

Susan LaFernier (inc) 186

Christopher Loonsfoot 158

Dale Goodreau (inc) 151

Chief Judge:

Bill Jondreau (inc) 307

