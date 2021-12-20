Longtime KBIC tribal president defeated in council election
BARAGA, Mich. (WLUC) - The Keweenaw Bay Indian Community will have a new president.
Incumbent council member and longtime tribal president Chris Swartz, Jr. was defeated during Saturday’s KBIC General Election. Newcomer Suzie Elmblad and incumbent Kim Klopstein won the Baraga District seats with a six-vote margin between second and fourth places. Newcomer Liz Julio and incumbent Susan LaFernier won the L’Anse District seats.
A new tribal president will be named on Jan. 8.
KBIC Tribal Council - Baraga District:
Suzie Elmblad 233
Kim Klopstein (inc) 195
Chris Swartz, Jr. (inc) 191
Tyler Larson 189
KBIC Tribal Council - L’Anse District:
Liz Julio 291
Susan LaFernier (inc) 186
Christopher Loonsfoot 158
Dale Goodreau (inc) 151
Chief Judge:
Bill Jondreau (inc) 307
