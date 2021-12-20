Long time Gwinn resident celebrates 91st Birthday

GWINN, Mich. (WLUC) -Today, a dedicated resident of Gwinn celebrated her 91st Birthday.

Gloria Lafave is well known in the community for volunteering at Grace Lutheran of Gwinn church and the Gwinn VFW. Lafave’s family celebrated with her at the Gwinn VFW. She planned to have a party for her 90th birthday but had to cancel due to COVID. Lafave says it’s hard to recall all her treasured years but she’s happy to be here today.

“There’s just so many good memories, I just can’t even remember them all, it’s been a good 91 years let’s put it that way, lots of laugh and lot of good times,” she said.

Lafave said she is looking forward to celebrating her one hundredth birthday when the time comes.

