Advertisement

Long time Gwinn resident celebrates 91st Birthday

91st Birthday
91st Birthday(WLUC)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Dec. 19, 2021 at 11:56 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GWINN, Mich. (WLUC) -Today, a dedicated resident of Gwinn celebrated her 91st Birthday.

Gloria Lafave is well known in the community for volunteering at Grace Lutheran of Gwinn church and the Gwinn VFW. Lafave’s family celebrated with her at the Gwinn VFW. She planned to have a party for her 90th birthday but had to cancel due to COVID. Lafave says it’s hard to recall all her treasured years but she’s happy to be here today.

“There’s just so many good memories, I just can’t even remember them all, it’s been a good 91 years let’s put it that way, lots of laugh and lot of good times,” she said.

Lafave said she is looking forward to celebrating her one hundredth birthday when the time comes.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deadly Crash
UPDATE: Names released from deadly two-vehicle crash in Marinette County
(Source: Gray News)
UPDATE: Power outages continue across Upper Michigan after very strong winds
Lower Harbor Ore Dock
Marquette organization announces first-ever Winter Laser Display
Fatal Crash
2 dead after semi vs. SUV crash in Sagola Township
Cloverland Electric Cooperative trying to give customers' power back by Saturday
Utility crews continue power restoration efforts across the Upper Peninsula

Latest News

Verso Corporation (PRNewsFoto/Verso Corporation)
UP paper mill company merges with Swedish pulp and paper manufacturer
A family decorates salt dough ornaments at the Moosewood Nature Center
Moosewood Nature Center holds salt dough ornament crafting
Lakeshore Depot fundraising poster
Lakeshore Depot pushes towards $50,000 fundraising goal
Wreaths Across America
Wreaths Across America service in Marquette