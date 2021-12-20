Advertisement

Delta Animal Shelter honored by State of Michigan

The special tribute comes after the Aug. 2020 rescue of animals at a property in Maple Ridge Township, Mich.
State of Michigan special tribute document addressed to Delta Animal Shelter
By Vinny La Via
Published: Dec. 20, 2021 at 4:35 PM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
WELLS, Mich. (WLUC) - A Delta County animal shelter is being honored by the state for an animal rescue.

The award comes after the shelter assisted the Michigan State Police in rescuing 135 dogs and 23 horses from a puppy mill in Maple Ridge Township on Aug. 24, 2020. The shelter worked to rehabilitate the animals before finding them homes.

Delta Animal Shelter Director Susan Gartland says she’s surprised and thankful the shelter is being acknowledged. “It’s so humbling and it’s so emotional for us to have that recognition, to show what this community was able to do for the animals,” Gartland says.

The shelter hopes to work with the state in the future to improve animal rights laws.

