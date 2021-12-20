Christmas decorations cause house fire in Kingsford

KINGSFORD, Mich. (WLUC) - Kingsford Public Safety was dispatched to a structure on fire during the evening of Dec. 19.

The home owner had Christmas decorations that had caught on fire. Officers arrived on scene at approximately 7:19pm. The home owner was able to extinguish the fire as first responders arrived.

Kingsford Public Safety provided overhaul and ventilation to the home. The fire damage was minimal.

Kingsford Public Safety was assisted by Integrity Ambulance Services.

