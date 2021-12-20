Alger, Schoolcraft County judge retires after 20 years

MUNISING, Mich. (WLUC) -After 20 years serving from the bench in Alger and Schoolcraft Counties, one of the central Upper Peninsula’s senior judges, Judge Mark E. Luoma is hanging up his robe for the last time.

Luoma, who has served the 93rd District Court since his election to the position in 2002, will be retiring effective Jan. 1, 2022, from a legal career that spans over 40 years and 9 election cycles.

In 1980, Luoma began his legal career after graduating Cooley Law School and joining the firm Nebel and Nebel in Munising. In 1982, he became the Alger County Prosecutor, a position he held until 2002 when he was sworn in as the 93rd District Court Judge.

“My decision to retire wasn’t one that was taken lightly, I spent a lot of time discussing it with my wife Jean, and my family, and I decided that it was the right time. It is time to spend some good years with my family and grandchildren and time to do some of the things I want to accomplish while I’m still young enough to do them,” Luoma said.

During Luoma’s time on the bench, he led an effort to change how the judicial system operated in Schoolcraft and Alger Counties by implementing and operating the districts first specialty treatment courts. In 2008, he launched the Sobriety Treatment Court, in 2014 a specific veterans treatment track was added. In 2017, he oversaw the development and implementation of the Eastern Upper Peninsula Regional Mental Health Court (EUPMHC) which now operates in Schoolcraft, Alger and Luce Counties.

Luoma spent the past 8 years as a member of the Board of Directors of the Michigan Association of Treatment Court Professionals (MATCP) where he was instrumental in bringing specialized treatment court trainings to the Upper Peninsula.

Under current Michigan Law, upon Judge Luoma’s retirement his judicial seat will be merged with the Probate and Family Court under the direction of Judge Charlie Nebel and Chief Judge Beth Gibson.

“It has been the honor of a lifetime and I feel very blessed to have had the opportunity to serve the people of Alger and Schoolcraft Counties as their District Judge,” said Luoma. “I am leaving office knowing that we have a highly trained and dedicated staff working in and serving the District Court Office. Moreover, I am confident that Probate / Family Court Judge Nebel is highly qualified and will be very successful in assuming the duties of the District Court Judge. I would like to thank my family, staff, and all of you for allowing me to serve as your District Court Judge.”

