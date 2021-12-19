Advertisement

Wreaths Across America service in Marquette

Wreaths Across America
Wreaths Across America(WLUC)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Dec. 19, 2021 at 12:44 AM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - ONE OF the 3,100 locations is right here in the U.P. Today a ceremony was held at the Holy Cross Catholic Cemetery. Over 100 wreaths were put up to honor fallen service members. Event coordinator Heather Modell says a day like this is just as important as Memorial and Veterans Day.

“But for this national day of remembrance, this is a special day, especially when families are very much missing their relatives and loved ones that are now gone, this is a special day where we can remember and honor them”

The organization here in Marquette hopes to grow even more in the coming years.

You can go here to donate a wreath to Wreaths Across America

