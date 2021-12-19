Low pressure brings snow showers on Tuesday

Some of our central counties today experienced some mild lake effect snow and it seems some of our eastern counties will experience the same on Monday. Snow chances for the entire Upper Peninsula will increase into Tuesday as a low pressure system will bring in snow from the west and leaving behind 4 to 6 inches. The rest of the week is looking a bit calmer with mostly seasonal temperatures but the end of the week will see somewhat above average temps.

>Highs: Mid-Low 20s

Sunday: Calmer conditions; seasonal temps

>Highs: Mid to Low 20s

Monday: Eastern U.P. experiences mild snow; seasonal temps

>Highs: Low 20s

Tuesday: Widespread snow showers; cold temps at night

>Highs: Low 20s

Wednesday: Partly sunny conditions; seasonal temps

>Highs: Low 30s

Thursday: Mostly cloudy with chances of patchy snow

>Highs: Low 30s

Friday: Slightly warmer temps with mostly cloudy conditions

>Highs: Mid 20s

Saturday: Mostly cloudy

