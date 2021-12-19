Advertisement

Low pressure brings snow showers on Tuesday

Tuesday will bring the snow and will subside by Wednesday
By Cameron Chinn
Published: Dec. 19, 2021 at 12:53 AM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Some of our central counties today experienced some mild lake effect snow and it seems some of our eastern counties will experience the same on Monday. Snow chances for the entire Upper Peninsula will increase into Tuesday as a low pressure system will bring in snow from the west and leaving behind 4 to 6 inches. The rest of the week is looking a bit calmer with mostly seasonal temperatures but the end of the week will see somewhat above average temps.

>Highs: Mid-Low 20s

Sunday: Calmer conditions; seasonal temps

>Highs: Mid to Low 20s

Monday: Eastern U.P. experiences mild snow; seasonal temps

>Highs: Low 20s

Tuesday: Widespread snow showers; cold temps at night

>Highs: Low 20s

Wednesday: Partly sunny conditions; seasonal temps

>Highs: Low 30s

Thursday: Mostly cloudy with chances of patchy snow

>Highs: Low 30s

Friday: Slightly warmer temps with mostly cloudy conditions

>Highs: Mid 20s

Saturday: Mostly cloudy

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal Crash
2 dead after semi vs. SUV crash in Sagola Township
Deadly Crash
One woman dead after two-vehicle crash in Marinette County
(Source: Gray News)
UPDATE: Power outages continue across Upper Michigan after very strong winds
UPDATE: UP schools respond to TikTok threat
Sault Ste. Marie student charged with terrorism after administration notified of Friday threat

Latest News

Mild lake effect snow on the horizon
Snow chances increase mid-next week
snow
Chances for snow into the weekend
Potential gusts over 30 mph Friday morning, plus patchy blowing snow in the NW wind belts.
Strong winds continue through Friday a.m. with snow chances
winds
Strong winds continue as storm moves through