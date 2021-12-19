Lakeshore Depot pushes towards $50,000 fundraising goal

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A food store supporting Upper Michigan farmers is on a mission to improve the experience for its customers.

Lakeshore Depot, located on Fern Place in Marquette, has been selling food sourced in Upper Michigan since July 2020. It gives 75% of its gross sales to farmers, and 70% to food producers. “We have a mission-driven purpose of increasing accessibility of local food for people and also helping our local farmers, you know, and filling in the gaps in our local food system,” Lakeshore Depot Founder Michael Hainstock says.

Now, founder Michael Hainstock says he wants to expand the venue to better involve the public. Since mid-November, the depot has been fundraising to add a community garden, indoor seating, a deli, a cafe, and wi-fi. “We’re attempting to crowdfund $50,000 from the community in order to become eligible for a matching grant from the Michigan Economic Development Corporation,” Hainstock says.

Through the MEDC’s Public Spaces, Community Places program, Lakeshore could receive $100,000 to complete these upgrades. On Dec. 19, the food store held a silent auction at barrel and beam to raise money.

Events manager Alex Palzewicz says Yoopers can make their community better by investing in programs like this. “Your purchasing power is a really important power that folks have, and so we want to really steer that towards Michigan-based or Marquette-based items,” Palzewicz says.

Hainstock says every donation counts. “Regardless of whether we’re able to reach our full goal with this campaign or not, you know we’ll be able to use what funds have been pledged so far to help us towards this goal,” he says.

Lakeshore Depot’s fundraiser ends Tuesday, Dec. 21 at 11:45 P.M. If interested in donating, visit Lakeshore Depot’s Patronicity page.

