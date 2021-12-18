Village of Laurium celebrated Christmas early

LAURIUM, Mich. (WLUC) - Laurium village held their second annual holiday parade on Saturday, December 18 at 4:00 p.m.

The event was put on by the Village of Laurium Council who incorporated a bit of competition. Participants were asked to decorate their car or float which were judged by the council members. They were scored on creativity, holiday cheer and appearance.

Jessica Hrebec, Village of Laurium Council Member, explained what the parade means to the community.

“I think for me the holidays are a really special time of year. I enjoy the lights and decorations and I really just enjoy the season,” said Hrebec. “And I think if us as a council can bring that to the community in a positive way then we’re doing our job.”

Some of the businesses that participated in the parade was Salon 1281, 97.7 The Wolf Radio, and Cindy’s Odd Jobs.

The winners will place first, second, and third with monetary prizes.

