Advertisement

Village of Laurium celebrated Christmas early

Laurium holiday parade
Laurium holiday parade(Annette Giachino)
By Annette Giachino
Published: Dec. 18, 2021 at 6:07 PM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAURIUM, Mich. (WLUC) - Laurium village held their second annual holiday parade on Saturday, December 18 at 4:00 p.m.

The event was put on by the Village of Laurium Council who incorporated a bit of competition. Participants were asked to decorate their car or float which were judged by the council members. They were scored on creativity, holiday cheer and appearance.

Jessica Hrebec, Village of Laurium Council Member, explained what the parade means to the community.

“I think for me the holidays are a really special time of year. I enjoy the lights and decorations and I really just enjoy the season,” said Hrebec. “And I think if us as a council can bring that to the community in a positive way then we’re doing our job.”

Some of the businesses that participated in the parade was Salon 1281, 97.7 The Wolf Radio, and Cindy’s Odd Jobs.

The winners will place first, second, and third with monetary prizes.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal Crash
2 dead after semi vs. SUV crash in Sagola Township
It may be cute but it's important to remember bobcats need to stay wild animals.
Bobcat mistakenly pounces on porcupine
UPDATE: UP schools respond to TikTok threat
(Source: Gray News)
UPDATE: Power outages continue across Upper Michigan after very strong winds
Marinette County train derailment
Hwy 141 reopens at scene of deadly crash, train derailment; victim identified

Latest News

Calumet Wagon Rides
Downtown Calumet hold wagon rides for residents
Michigan Technological University celebrates mid-year commencement
Lower Harbor Ore Dock
Marquette organization announces first-ever Winter Laser Display
Deadly Crash
One woman dead after two-vehicle crash in Marinette County