Snow chances increase mid-next week

Saturday we will have some mild lake effect snow along the northwest bands will mainly affect counties near the coast. Most of that snow will dissipate by the evening hours of Saturday as the area will see more calmer conditions Sunday and Monday. Tuesday and Wednesday is looking to be an active day for snow as it moves into the region by the late hours of Tuesday and will persist until the afternoon hours of Wednesday. Our eastern counties will see this snow linger around longer than other counties but will be less snow compared to the past couple weekends.

>Highs: Mid 20s

Saturday: Mild LES; mostly cloudy conditions

>Highs: Mid-Low 20s

Sunday: Partly sunny conditions; seasonal temps

>Highs: Upper 20s; Low 30s

Monday: Mild and cloudy conditions

>Highs: Mid to Low 20s

Tuesday: Widespread PM snow; mostly cloudy

>Highs: Low 20s

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with snow in the morning hours

>Highs: Low 20s

Thursday: Seasonal and mostly cloudy

>Highs: Low 20s

Friday: Mostly cloudy and colder temps

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.