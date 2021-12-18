Advertisement

Skandia celebrates it’s second annual holiday parade

Santa Claus at the holiday parade
Santa Claus at the holiday parade(Annette Giachino)
By Annette Giachino
Published: Dec. 17, 2021 at 8:42 PM EST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
SKANDIA, Mich. (WLUC) - The residents of Skandia braced through the cold weather to celebrate the second annual holiday parade.

The parade started at the United Methodist Church and ended at the town hall on Friday night at 7:00 p.m.

The event was put on by the Skandia and West Branch Fire Department and First Responders who handed out goodie bags to children who attended.

The town was also visited by Santa Claus who received letters and took pictures with children.

Kevin Downs, Skandia and West Branch Fire Chief, explained more about the event.

“We’re a small rural community and our community is one that really pulls together, everybody know everybody. We love living here and we love having Santa Claus come and he doesn’t mind squeezing us in for a quick trip to Skandia.”

In years past the celebration was held inside of the town hall but in response to COVID it is now held as a parade outdoors.

