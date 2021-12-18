Advertisement

Sault Ste. Marie student charged with terrorism after administration notified of Friday threat

(Associated Press (custom credit) | AP)
By Cody Boyer
Published: Dec. 17, 2021 at 9:20 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Sault Ste Marie Area Public Schools superintendent says a student is facing a felony terrorism charge after school officials say they received notice of a written threat Thursday.

In a release, Sault Area Middle School administrators say they received a threat, referencing bringing a weapon to school to harm others on the Friday, Dec. 17 school day.

Administration immediately contacted the Sault Ste Marie Police Department and began a joint investigation.

The student was taken into custody and lodged at the Sault Tribe Detention Facility on the charge of “Making a Terrorist Threat,” which, per the release, could be punishable by more than 20 years in prison or a maximum fine of $20,000.

The name of the student will not be released.

The release concluded with the following statement: “Again, as a school community we must take every threat seriously and we will take action.”

