One woman dead after two-vehicle crash in Marinette County

TOWN OF GROVER, Mich. (WLUC) - A 67-year-old woman died from her injuries after her vehicle was hit by a semi-truck early Saturday morning.

According to Marinette County Sheriff Jerry Sauve, a woman from the Town of Grover was attempting to pull onto U.S. Highway 41 Northbound from the median or attempting to cross completely to Kasal Lane into the Eagle Express truck stop.

That’s when her car entered the path of a northbound semi-truck pulling a dump trailer loaded with scrap metal.

After the impact, the truck went into the east ditch and overturned. The woman’s car spun down the southbound lanes, then, she was ejected from the vehicle.

The woman was later pronounced dead at the scene by the Marinette County Medical Examiner.

The 64-year-old Pulaki truck driver was trapped inside the overturned wreckage. After lengthy extrication efforts, he was freed and taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

Both drivers were alone in their vehicles. No names have been released at this time.

The crash remains under investigation by the Sheriff’s Office, Wisconsin State Patrol and the Marinette County Medical Examiner.

Peshtigo Police, Grover Porterfield Fire Department, City of Peshtigo Fire Department, Marinette Fire Department, Aurora Bay Area Paramedics, Marintte Emergency Rescue Squad, the Wisconsin DNR and the Wisconsin State Patrol assisted at the scene.

