Michigan Technological University celebrates mid-year commencement

HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - Michigan Tech Huskies class of 2021 walked across the stage on Saturday, December 18 for their mid-year commencement.

The ceremony was held in the Student Development Complex Varsity Gym in Houghton with nearly 500 students who received bachelors, master’s and Ph.D. degrees.

Students were addressed by student speaker Jay Czerniak and commencement speaker Mike Pulick.

“It’s pretty surreal. My time in the UP and at Michigan Tech has been an amazing experience and its really nice to have a cumulative end of what was 4 and a half years of hard work towards a degree,” said Jay Czerniak.

An on-demand video of the ceremony will be available a few weeks after commencement you can find it by clicking here.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.