Advertisement

Marquette organization announces first-ever Winter Laser Display

Lower Harbor Ore Dock
Lower Harbor Ore Dock
By Kendall Bunch
Published: Dec. 18, 2021 at 5:17 PM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Travel Marquette announced the production of its first-ever Winter Laser Display.

The display will be projected on the south side of the Lower Harbor Ore Dock on the shores of Lake Superior in Downtown Marquette.

The production is scheduled for every Thursday-Saturday from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. beginning December 23 and running through January 15. The light display will transform the Ore Dock with festive colors and projections.

The family-friendly Winter Laser Display is free and open to the public.

An additional upcoming winter event in Marquette County is the NYE Ball Drop on December 31 at Washington Street in the heart of downtown Marquette which will feature a live countdown, music, laser lights and dancing.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal Crash
2 dead after semi vs. SUV crash in Sagola Township
It may be cute but it's important to remember bobcats need to stay wild animals.
Bobcat mistakenly pounces on porcupine
UPDATE: UP schools respond to TikTok threat
(Source: Gray News)
UPDATE: Power outages continue across Upper Michigan after very strong winds
Marinette County train derailment
Hwy 141 reopens at scene of deadly crash, train derailment; victim identified

Latest News

Deadly Crash
One woman dead after two-vehicle crash in Marinette County
Sault Ste. Marie student charged with terrorism after administration notified of Friday threat
Congregation members playing Mary and Joseph during the reenactment of the nativity scene
Iron County church performs annual live nativity scene
Santa Claus at the holiday parade
Skandia celebrates it’s second annual holiday parade