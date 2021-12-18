Marquette organization announces first-ever Winter Laser Display

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Travel Marquette announced the production of its first-ever Winter Laser Display.

The display will be projected on the south side of the Lower Harbor Ore Dock on the shores of Lake Superior in Downtown Marquette.

The production is scheduled for every Thursday-Saturday from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. beginning December 23 and running through January 15. The light display will transform the Ore Dock with festive colors and projections.

The family-friendly Winter Laser Display is free and open to the public.

An additional upcoming winter event in Marquette County is the NYE Ball Drop on December 31 at Washington Street in the heart of downtown Marquette which will feature a live countdown, music, laser lights and dancing.

