Iron County church performs annual live nativity scene

Lakeland Baptist Church has been performing a live reenactment of the nativity scene outdoors for 10 years.
Congregation members playing Mary and Joseph during the reenactment of the nativity scene
Congregation members playing Mary and Joseph during the reenactment of the nativity scene(WLUC)
By Clint McLeod
Published: Dec. 17, 2021 at 8:44 PM EST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
IRON RIVER, Mich. (WLUC) - One Iron County church performed its annual live nativity scene.

For the last decade, Lakeland Baptist Church in Iron River has transformed its parking lot into the streets of Bethlehem. The church averages 300 spectators per year, and they use live sheep and donkeys.

The scene is performed outside, and the coldest conditions recorded have been -30 degrees Fahrenheit. The pastor says advanced planning is crucial.

“We actually start a month or a month and a half ahead of time. We try and take at least one day, maybe two days a week where people come together. We have a lot of church workdays. We just get together and have a great time of fellowship,” said Paul Starkweather, Lakeland Baptist Church Pastor.

The group will perform again on Sunday from 5 p.m. until 7:30 p.m. CT at the church. The event is free, and a new show is every 15 minutes.

