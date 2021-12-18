Downtown Calumet hold wagon rides for residents

CALUMET, Mich. (WLUC) - The village of Calumet got into the holiday spirit by providing free wagon rides to residents on Saturday, December 18.

The event began at 10:00 a.m. and ended at 2:00 p.m. and was put on by Main Street Calumet for their “Christmas in Calumet” celebration.

Santa Claus explained what the wagon rides mean to the community.

“This draws quite the crowd and we’re coming back together as a community after covid. This has really helped the local economy by bringing Christmas to Calumet and Laurium.”

After the wagon rides Santa was available to meet the children outside of Cafe Rosetta on 5th Street.

The wagon rides were provided by Dean’s Horse Logging & Rides Company.

