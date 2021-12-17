Wind storm hits U.P., leaves thousands without power

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - IN MARQUETTE COUNTY... DICKINSON COUNTY... (CRASH OF SIGN) AND ACROSS THE U-P... WIND GUSTS BETWEEN 50 AND 60 MILES PER HOUR CAUSED DAMAGE AND LEFT THOUSANDS WITHOUT POWER.

HUNDREDS OF HOMES ARE STILL IN THE DARK TONIGHT.

PAUL ZYBURT OF THE MARQUETTE CITY FIRE DEPARTMENT EXPLAINS SOME OF THE STORM’S IMPACT.

“Starting last night and inot this morning there were quite a few power lines down within the city so we responded to that, wait for the power company and they take care of it put it back up, whatever needs to be done.”

ZYBURT REMINDS YOU, IF YOU SEE A DOWNED POWER LINE, CALL 911 AND GET AWAY FROM IT.

THIS MORNING’S OUTAGES KNOCKED TV6 OFF THE AIR FOR THREE HOURS... AND CLOSED OR DELAYED SCHOOLS.

THE MARQUETTE COUNTY EMERGENCY MANAGEMENT COORDINATOR SAYS OUTAGES WERE WIDESPREAD, ESPECIALLY IN MORE RURAL AREAS.

“I would say a good percentage of them lost their power, it depends on where they get their power from BLP, UPPCO, or even Alger-Delta in Marquette county, so it depends. I would say only 20% of UPPCO and 10% of BLP lost their power.”

SCHWALBACH SAYS THERE WERE NO REPORTED INJURIES.

BUT A STORM LIKE THIS IS A REMINDER TO PREPARE BETTER FOR THE NEXT ONE.

EXTRA BLANKETS AND FLASHLIGHTS ARE THE MOST ESSENTIAL... ALONG WITH A FULLY-CHARGED CELL PHONE AND A BACKUP PLAN FOR MEDICAL NEEDS.

“What we would hope people do is plan ahead and plan to have extra blankets, extra batteries, make sure every body has a flashlight so they can find their way around. Yes it’s nice to have candles but sometimes those get knocked over and you don’t want to start a fire.”

