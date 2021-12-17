Wildcats cancel final games of 2021 due to illness

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Northern Michigan University Department of Athletics has announced the cancellation of the final women’s and men’s basketball games before winter break due to illness.

The women were set to play at the University of Illinois-Springfield on Saturday, Dec. 18, while the men were planning to host the University of Indianapolis on Sunday, Dec. 19, to close out the calendar year.

Season ticket holders will be refunded for the cancelled home game. Both teams will return to the court in the new year as they are set to host Finlandia University on Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022.

The women’s game will tip off at 1 p.m., followed by the men at 3:15 p.m.

