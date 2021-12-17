Utility crews continue power restoration efforts across the Upper Peninsula

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Electricity is slowly coming back for those who lost power during Thursday’s wind storm.

The images below give a good idea of how bad the damage was in the U.P. and Wisconsin, causing thousands of outages across the region. However, a Spokesperson for We Energies, Brendan Conway, says there is good news for customers still without electricity.

We Energies trying to get customers' power back before the end of the weekend (We Energies)

Cloverland Electric Cooperative trying to give customers' power back by Saturday (Cloverland Electric Cooperative)

“We expect that 98% of our customers who lost power from this week’s wind storm will have their power restored by today,” Conway said. “The rest, by tomorrow.”

Rural parts of the U.P. got severely hit. With power poles down and trees leaning on wires, Cloverland Electric Cooperative says restoration will continue into tomorrow in the eastern U.P. The company is asking for patience.

“It’s been difficult to get mutual aid crews, and so the restoration process has been very slow,” explained CEC’s Director of Business Development and Communications, Allie Brawley. “Part of that is due to the storm damage, and our crews are working extremely hard. We are doing everything we can to get power back to our members as quickly and safely as possible.”

For outages caused by any severe weather, Conway says there are multiple factors that can make the wait longer than just a few hours.

“I know that there’s some snow on the ground {in the U.P.}, so you have to get that hole dug out,” he explained. “You have to put in a new pole. And then stringing wire, depending on what type of service it is, is its own process.”

To be prepared for the next outage, have blankets, flashlights, and any heating supplies on standby.

“The best thing our members can do is prepare,” Brawley stated. “If they have a medical device, they need to have a medical backup plan.”

And, charge your cell phone the night before a storm.

To look at the outage maps of both utilities, visit we-energies.com and cloverland.com.

