UP schools respond to TikTok threat

UPPER MICHIGAN (WLUC) - The Michigan State Police says it is aware of the Friday, Dec. 17 school shooting copycat threats that are circulating nationwide on TikTok.

At this time, the Michigan State Police says it is unaware of any credible threats. If students become aware of a school safety threat, they are asked to report it to a trusted adult or confidentially at http://Ok2Say.com

These U.P. schools have posted public notifications about closures Friday:

Escanaba

Gladstone

Mid Peninsula

Sault Ste. Marie

Due to rumors now circulating regarding a threat against Escanaba Schools, we will be closed on Friday, December 17,... Posted by Escanaba Area Public Schools on Thursday, December 16, 2021

After my earlier post, I was flooded with calls excusing students for tomorrow due to concern. Out of an abundance of... Posted by Mid Peninsula School District on Thursday, December 16, 2021

Sault Area Public Schools will be closed Friday, December 17, and will reopen Monday, December 20, 2021. Parents and guardians were notified by Superintendent Amy Scott-Kronemeyer regarding this decision. Posted by Sault Ste. Marie Area Public Schools on Thursday, December 16, 2021

Gwinn and Munising schools are not closed Friday, but the districts’ superintendents notified parents about the TikTok challenge.

Munising Public Schools was made aware of a post late this afternoon that has been shared nationally this week on the... Posted by Munising Public Schools on Thursday, December 16, 2021

