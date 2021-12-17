UP schools respond to TikTok threat
Published: Dec. 16, 2021 at 9:57 PM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
UPPER MICHIGAN (WLUC) - The Michigan State Police says it is aware of the Friday, Dec. 17 school shooting copycat threats that are circulating nationwide on TikTok.
At this time, the Michigan State Police says it is unaware of any credible threats. If students become aware of a school safety threat, they are asked to report it to a trusted adult or confidentially at http://Ok2Say.com
These U.P. schools have posted public notifications about closures Friday:
- Escanaba
- Gladstone
- Mid Peninsula
- Sault Ste. Marie
Gwinn and Munising schools are not closed Friday, but the districts’ superintendents notified parents about the TikTok challenge.
