Up North Lodge hosting free Christmas dinner

Holiday decorations at The Up North Lodge
Holiday decorations at The Up North Lodge(WLUC)
By Annette Giachino
Published: Dec. 17, 2021 at 2:29 PM EST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
GWINN, Mich. (WLUC) - The “Operation Great Christmas” free community dinner will be held from 11:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, December 25 at the Up North Lodge.

The dinner is open to the public and will include turkey, ham and all the fixings. Delivery and takeout options will also be available.

The dinner is put on by Forsythe Township and Gwinn Area Community Schools. In the past they have served 520 people on Christmas day but this year their new goal is to serve 650 people.

Jesie Melchiori, “Operation Great Christmas” lead elf, explained why they wanted to do the Christmas dinner.

“Christmas dinner had gone away for a couple of years and I think that it is beyond important to give back to everyone in the community,” Melchiori said. “So I was way beyond excited to be able to partner with many of the businesses in the area on top of the volunteers and give this back to our community.”

There will also be a free holiday shopping event for families in need at the lodge on Christmas Eve from 10:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m. Those who attend can pick out items that have been donated if they are in need of extra help this Christmas.

For more information on the events you can click here.

