U.P. Michigan Works! reflects on 2021

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Talent Services Director for U.P. Michigan Works! Hanna Duckwall, said this past year has been busy for the group.

They focused on securing grants. The group received roughly $4.5 million in grant funds. A series of workshops and application drives were also offered across the U.P. The Clean Slate program was also designed to help Upper Peninsula residents get their criminal records expunged which, in turn, may lead to access to better jobs, housing, and educational opportunities.

