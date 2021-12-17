Advertisement

U.P. Michigan Works! reflects on 2021

By Alyssa Jawor
Published: Dec. 17, 2021 at 8:03 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Talent Services Director for U.P. Michigan Works! Hanna Duckwall, said this past year has been busy for the group.

They focused on securing grants. The group received roughly $4.5 million in grant funds. A series of workshops and application drives were also offered across the U.P. The Clean Slate program was also designed to help Upper Peninsula residents get their criminal records expunged which, in turn, may lead to access to better jobs, housing, and educational opportunities.

For more information about U.P. Michigan Works! click here.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(Source: Gray News)
UPDATE: Power outages continue across Upper Michigan after very strong winds
Marinette County train derailment
Hwy 141 reopens at scene of deadly crash, train derailment; victim identified
A power outage was reported.
How to prepare for potential power outages
A view of the Mackinac Bridge, Dec. 16, 2021.
UPDATE: Mackinac Bridge reopens after partial closure
(WLUC Image)
TV6′s power has been restored

Latest News

UP schools respond to TikTok threat
Marinette County train derailment
Hwy 141 reopens at scene of deadly crash, train derailment; victim identified
Damage from Wind storm
Wind storm hits U.P., leaves thousands without power
Made in the U.P. Pt. 2: U.P. Paper
Made in the U.P. Part 2: U.P. Paper