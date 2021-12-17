Strong winds continue through Friday a.m. with snow chances

National Weather Service has a High Wind Warning in effect for Northern Houghton and Keweenaw Counties until 11 p.m. EST -- Click here for the latest alerts.

Cold air surges in Upper Michigan in the wake of a departing storm system, guided by powerful winds flowing from the northwest. The frigid air moves over a significant fetch of the unfrozen waters of Lake Superior, producing lake effect snow showers over the northwest wind belts. Road travel near the Big Lake can be impacted not just by wind but with the addition of blowing snow conditions (slick roads, poor visibility).

It’s a trend towards wintry weather for the next seven days (as official winter season approaches), aided by a northwesterly jet stream pattern.

Friday: Partly to mostly cloudy with lake effect snow over the northwest wind belts, with the snow diminishing in the afternoon; seasonal temperatures with northwest winds 10 to 20 mph

>Highs: 20s

Saturday: Partly to mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers mainly north

>Highs: 20s

Sunday: Mostly cloudy with lake effect snow showers over the northwest wind belts then diminishing in the afternoon

>Highs: 20s

Monday: Partly to mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in the evening; mild

>Highs: 30

Tuesday (First Day Winter) & Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers north

>Highs: 20s

Thursday: Cloudy with widespread snow showers; blustery

>Highs: 20

