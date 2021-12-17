Advertisement

NMU Basketball games this wekeend canceled

Illness the reason
(NMU Graphic)
(NMU Graphic) (WLUC)
By Mike Ludlum
Published: Dec. 17, 2021 at 2:49 PM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Northern Michigan University Department of Athletics has announced the cancellation of the final women’s and men’s basketball games before winter break due to illness.

The women were set to play at the University of Illinois-Springfield on Saturday, Dec. 18, while the men were planning to host the University of Indianapolis on Sunday, Dec. 19, to close out the calendar year.

Season ticket holders will be refunded for the cancelled home game.Both teams will return to the court in the new year as they are set to host Finlandia University on Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022. The women’s game will tip off at 1 p.m., followed by the men at 3:15 p.m.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(Source: Gray News)
UPDATE: Power outages continue across Upper Michigan after very strong winds
Marinette County train derailment
Hwy 141 reopens at scene of deadly crash, train derailment; victim identified
It may be cute but it's important to remember bobcats need to stay wild animals.
Bobcat mistakenly pounces on porcupine
A power outage was reported.
How to prepare for potential power outages
UP schools respond to TikTok threat

Latest News

MTU’s De Marchi named Academic All-Ameican
Michigan Tech Men’s Basketball game canceled
(NMU Graphic)
Wildcats cancel final games of 2021 due to illness
FILE - Washington Football Team defensive tackle Jonathan Allen (93) is shown in action during...
NFL updates protocols in response to COVID-19 cases