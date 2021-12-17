Michigan Tech Men’s Basketball game canceled
Winona State Covid-19 protocols
Published: Dec. 17, 2021 at 2:53 PM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - The Michigan Tech men’s basketball game scheduled for Monday, December 20 against Winona State has been canceled due to COVID-19 testing results within the Warriors’ program.
Data privacy precludes further comment on the issue and any additional updates or adjustments to Michigan Tech’s men’s basketball schedule will be made at a later time.
