Michigan Tech Men’s Basketball game canceled

HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - The Michigan Tech men’s basketball game scheduled for Monday, December 20 against Winona State has been canceled due to COVID-19 testing results within the Warriors’ program.

Data privacy precludes further comment on the issue and any additional updates or adjustments to Michigan Tech’s men’s basketball schedule will be made at a later time.

