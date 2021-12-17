Marquette County police and fire departments compete in ‘Red Kettle Challenge’

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Marquette County police and fire departments go head to head to compete in the annual “Red Kettle Challenge” for the Salvation Army of Marquette County on Friday.

The challenge began at 4:00 p.m. and ended at 8:00 p.m. at Walmart, Super One Foods in Marquette, Econo Foods and Larry’s Family Foods in Gwinn.

“We have a great time, and we are making a big difference. A lot of money in a 6–7-hour period. I know where that goes, its going right to the people that need it. “said Greg Zyburt, Marquette Sheriff.

The money that the Salvation Army of Marquette County raises from the kettle challenges goes to the homeless, food for hungry families, gifts for children and much more.

On the opposite side of the challenge, Ben Gardner, City of Marquette Firefighter/Paramedic, explained more.

“We are competing against the police officers and all the public safety officers of Marquette and the sheriff’s department. It’s just a friendly competition, we’re ringing the bell for the Salvation Army.”

