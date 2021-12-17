Made in the UP: UP Paper

MANISTIQUE, Mich. (WLUC) - Every day we all use products that involve paper. We may not realize it, but it’s in many things we use every day. From wrapping paper to paper bags and online deliveries.

In the small town of Manistique is one of the country’s largest papermakers.

In the heart of the city, U.P. Paper produces 300 tons of paper every day. Its product then leaves for large companies.

“We sell it to converters which convert our paper to bags which then goes to McDonald’s, Burger King, fast food restaurants,” said Lars Dannberg, U.P. Paper President & CEO.

However, that wasn’t always the case. In the spring of 2015, the owners at the time, FutureMark, announced it would close its doors. The mill was a major employer in the area. Its closure was set to have a major impact.

“I think that the closing of the paper mill could very well be the beginning of the end,” said June Hider, Manistique Resident in March of 2015.

However, more than a year after its closure, a group of local investors reopened the mill. In June of 2016, paper was running through the mill again. This time with a focus on 100 percent recycled kraft paper. It revitalized the community and brought 100 jobs.

“When I came up here, they were talking about shutting down the hospital. They were talking about a depressed area. People were selling their houses. The real estate prices were very depressed,” said Dannberg. “What I can see around Manistique right now is the hospital is building out and the car dealers seem to be doing good.”

Dannberg is part of the group leading the re-energized mill. He has spent his entire career in papermaking. Running paper mills around the world – including in Sweden and Canada.

“I love it! I love it! Every time I go into the restaurant, I look at what type of bag they are having,” said Dannberg. “This must be our paper.”

Now, in the U.P., Dannberg says the company has rebounded. U.P. Paper is now profitable again.

The process of making recycled paper starts in a warehouse. U.P. Paper gets a lot of its wastepaper from stores like Target. Then the fiber is then mixed with water. Dannberg says throughout the entire process water is the key.

Screening machines take out unwanted objects. The fiber is then broken down and cleaned. Then, it is ready to be made into paper.

“You have 99 percent water, or more, and less than one percent fiber,” said Dannberg. “The fiber has to bond together so the paper gets strong, and it has to be even.”

The entire process is watched from this control room. Any spots or holes in the paper will be found by computers.

What happens to that paper depends on who it is being sent to. Some of it does have to be removed. A higher quality of paper is needed for different products. After some drying, the final product comes out in large wheels. It is then split into smaller sections and sent to converters who turn it into the final product. Every day, about 40 truckloads leave Manistique.

“It’s not easy to make this type of paper,” said Dannberg. “Thin paper which has no holes, clean and everything. It has to be strong at the same time for paper bags.”

Moving forward, Dannberg is not satisfied. He says the hundreds of tons being produced every day is not enough.

“We need to increase production,” said Dannberg. “We need to get over 300 tons and run a little bit faster.”

He says this warehouse can produce at least 10 to 20 percent more.

Dannberg brings decades of experience to Upper Michigan and a passion that is contagious.

“If you get a package at home and there’s paper in there, I bet it’s our paper,” said Dannberg. “It’s fun!”

Dannberg and UP Paper take pride in making a product we all use every day. Made in the U.P.

